Leander secures exclusive supply deal with Golden Nugget Online Gaming

New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has expanded its online casino platform through an exclusive content deal with Leander.

GNOG will take on seven of Leander’s top-performing slots on an exclusive basis until the end of 2023, including titles such as Viking Raid Zone, Cash Up, Silk Road Riches, and Star Stacks.

"The huge importance of this deal is that it gives Leander games prominence with one of the leading operators in the US online gaming space," said Leander Games CEO Steven Matsell. “Golden Nugget is among the top-tier of digital casino operators in the US.

"We are delighted to be associated with such a marquee brand and organization and we look forward to offering this selection of games to GoldenNuggetCasino.com players across North America."

GNOG president Thomas Winter added: "We look forward to expanding our digital slot offering with these new exclusive titles and are honoured to be introducing Leander’s games to US players.

"With this agreement, we will further enhance both the variety and exclusivity of our market leading content portfolio, a key part of the GNOG differentiation strategy."

Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG) closed 7.76 per cent lower at $8.91 per share in New York Wednesday.