This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
BigTimeGaming

Ezugi approved to debut live dealer games in the UK

7th January 2022 10:00 am GMT
Evolution

Live dealer specialist Ezugi is set to launch its games in the United Kingdom for the first time under parent company Evolution's operating licence.

The rollout expands Ezugi's operations into Europe's largest regulated iGaming market, with eleven games certified for launch, including Roulette, Auto-Roulette, Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Bet on Teen Patti, Lucky 7, Dragon Tiger and recent release Cricket War.

“This is a very significant step for Ezugi and its growth,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “Obtaining the UKCG certificates signifies our continuous efforts to reach the absolute highest industry standards. Our license is acquired under Evolution Malta Limited, and we are pleased to have our best games finally certified.”

“I believe that UK operators will benefit from Ezugi’s expertise in not only localised content and markets, but also from our large and innovative games offering. We are looking forward to this next chapter and to provide our best performing games to UK players.”

Shares in Ezugi parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.3 per cent lower at SEK1,229.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution Ezugi iGaming Live Casino United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming

Evolution enters Argentina with Buenos Aires Province launch

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

Evolution acquires spinning wheel game developer DigiWheel

Evolution goes live in South Africa with SunBet

BtoBet brings in Guy Gani as chief technology officer

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

Ezugi combines live dealers with trained Cirque du Soleil entertainers

Ezugi expands live lottery offering in South Africa with World Sports Betting

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Relax Gaming
Technamin
BetGames TV
Evolution
BigTimeGaming