Ezugi approved to debut live dealer games in the UK

Live dealer specialist Ezugi is set to launch its games in the United Kingdom for the first time under parent company Evolution's operating licence.

The rollout expands Ezugi's operations into Europe's largest regulated iGaming market, with eleven games certified for launch, including Roulette, Auto-Roulette, Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, Bet on Teen Patti, Lucky 7, Dragon Tiger and recent release Cricket War.

“This is a very significant step for Ezugi and its growth,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh. “Obtaining the UKCG certificates signifies our continuous efforts to reach the absolute highest industry standards. Our license is acquired under Evolution Malta Limited, and we are pleased to have our best games finally certified.”

“I believe that UK operators will benefit from Ezugi’s expertise in not only localised content and markets, but also from our large and innovative games offering. We are looking forward to this next chapter and to provide our best performing games to UK players.”

Shares in Ezugi parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.3 per cent lower at SEK1,229.60 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.