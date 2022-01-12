Playtech and FashionTV Gaming launch branded live baccarat jackpot

Playtech has teamed up with FashionTV Gaming Group to launch a new FashionTV-branded live baccarat jackpot game.

Playtech Live’s FashionTV Jackpot Baccarat is the first game in a series of new FashionTV-branded entertainment experiences and features the return of the supplier’s popular golden Dragon Jackpot.

“We are very excited to partner with FashionTV Gaming Group to bring the FashionTV brand to the Live Casino market,” said Ariel Hayat, CEO of Playtech Romania Live Casino. “Securing leading brands like this is a key pillar of our content strategy as we look to deliver the most engaging gambling entertainment experience in the market.”

FashionTV Gaming chief operating officer Shai Kaplun commented: “It has been a privilege to partner with Playtech, one of the true industry greats, in bringing a unique FashionTV spin to their blockbuster format. This new game is just one in a new luxury line of live dealer products that invites players to experience the immersive world of FashionTV, first-hand.

“It’s exciting to see a growing number of industry giants turn to our ‘brand to business’ model as a critical growth engine, and we look forward to continuing to revolutionize the online gaming industry with luxury and glamour through the power of the FashionTV megabrand.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.92 per cent higher at 716.50 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.