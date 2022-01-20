Playtech opens its largest live casino studio with bet365

Playtech has launched its largest live casino studio in the company's 22-year history with long-term partner bet365.

Built across two separate studios, the new development is comprised of twelve 7-seat Blackjack tables, two classic single-zero Roulette table, three Baccarat tables, and two All Bets Blackjack tables.

In addition, the studios will host Playtech’s new and exclusive multiplier roulette game, Super Spin Roulette, which was developed as part of a collaborative partnership with bet365.

“We are extremely proud that bet365 has chosen to partner with Playtech to create new and engaging content for their customers,” said Playtech head of live casino innovation Kevin Kilminster. “It is fantastic to see one of our most prestigious partners taking the opportunity to build bespoke content and utilising the vast knowledge and experience that the Playtech Live team has to offer.

“Super Spin Roulette is genuinely one of a kind and the gameplay experience is very exciting. Both new studios are designed to an incredible standard, and this is testament to Playtech’s scale and innovation when it comes to supporting our partners. We look forward to continuing our strong and successful partnership with this world-class operator.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.03 per cent higher at 733.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.