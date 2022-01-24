Bragg’s ORYX Gaming expands UK presence with Novibet deal

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX subsidiary has expanded its footprint in the United Kingdom through a new partnership with operator Novibet.

The agreement will enable Novibet to offers players exclusive titles from GAMOMAT and Peter & Sons, as well as games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio.

Among the first titles to be rolled out will be Egyptian Magic, the debut title from game studio Atomic Slot Lab, powered by Bragg.

The partnership with Novibet has also seen ORYX launch its content in Greece, with other regulated markets set to follow next year.

“We are very excited to introduce our content to a new audience in the UK, a market where we have big ambitions and that offers great potential and growth opportunities,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Our partnership with Novibet is going from strength to strength and we are excited to bolster our collaboration in 2022 by launching in additional markets.”

Novibet chief commercial officer Yannis Xirotyris said: “We are delighted to feature ORYX’s diverse content in the UK and we are confident our customers will enjoy the thrill and entertainment its games offer. In ORYX we have a reliable partner that we can trust will continue to deliver premium games that our customers love to play.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) closed 3.80 per cent higher at CAD$7.11 per share in Toronto Friday.