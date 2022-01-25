Relax Gaming releases Samurai-inspired slot Hazakura Ways

Casino games developer Relax Gaming is taking players to the Far East in its new Samurai-themed slot, Hazakura Ways.

The high-volatility Japanese-themed slot boasts a whole host of bonus features and mechanics that could see players win up to 50,000x their bet.

A random paying symbol may be selected as a special symbol at the start of any spin. This sees it expand downwards, filling the remaining reel area and paying out regardless of where they appear.

When between 3 and 6 lantern scatter symbols land on the reels during base gameplay players will automatically trigger up to 25 free spins. A paying symbol will be selected as a special expanding symbol to last for the duration of this bonus feature.

If players chose to activate a Mega Bet for the cost of 50 per cent of their bet, then there’s a higher chance these features will trigger, while wild symbols can also expand downwards at each spin. Should players wish to skip right to the Free Spins, Hazakura Ways also offers a buy feature that can be purchased with or without the Mega Bet.

“This vibrant slot offers players unforgettable gameplay coupled with truly exhilarating bonus features and mechanics,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We’re confident players will enjoy playing this title just as much as we enjoyed making it.”