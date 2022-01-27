This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Yggdrasil launches Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded

27th January 2022 10:50 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has released a revamped version of its popular Steampunk-themed slot game Casino Zeppelin.

Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded sees the return of Cazino Dealer wilds which can land on any reel, stick and have multiplier values of up to 5x, leading to wins as high as 102,838x the player’s bet, marking the highest win potential Yggdrasil has ever delivered.

Landing two of the game’s free spins symbols awards players a win of 2x their bet, while 3, 4 or 5 symbols hitting the reels will trigger 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively, as well as 2x multiplier.

During the free spins feature, all wild symbols remain on the board permanently until the end of the bonus and any new wilds that land increase a win multiplier on all permanent symbols by one. If there is at least one wild on every reel, players will automatically receive an additional five free spins.

The slot also boasts a Bonus Buy where players can pay their way into the free spin action, and a Golden Bet feature that allows players to increase their bet to double their chances of triggering free spins.

“It’s been over six years since we first introduced the world to one of our most iconic slot releases, Cazino Zeppelin,” said Yggdrasil head of product and program Stuart McCarthy. “It’s fair to say that players fell in love with the original title and it’s a slot that helped propel Yggdrasil into the public eye.

“It’s hugely satisfying to be able to revisit the original game and give it a well-deserved revamp fit for 2022 with revised mechanics that unleash truly astonishing win potential. We’re confident that players will enjoy Cazino Zeppelin Reloaded just as much as they loved the original.”

