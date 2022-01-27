Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab studio unveils first slot Egyptian Magic

Toronto and New York-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has announced the launch of Egyptian Magic, the first slot title release from its newly established game development studio Atomic Slot Lab.

The new title has been rolled out across a number of regulated European iGaming markets via the ORYX Hub distribution platform, and will be released in the United States later this year.

The Egyptian-themed slot features instant cash wins and Mini, Minor, Major or Grand jackpots. For Europe, a 25-line game has been developed with a higher average feature win and increased volatility, while in the US, a 50-line version will be available where the frequency is higher and overall volatility is slightly lower.

“Our first title, Egyptian Magic, from our newest game development studio, Atomic Slot Lab, demonstrates our strategic focus on developing high-quality content that is customised to meet the engaging entertainment features players in various iGaming markets favour,” said Bragg director of content Doug Fallon. "Through years of experience, we have learned what content players want and have tailored our math, features and themes to the preferences in specific markets.

“Atomic Slot Lab will draw on our knowledge of the US market and coupled with Bragg’s experience in Europe, we will focus on delivering the highest quality online games to slot players globally. We are very excited to release Egyptian Magic, which was developed to appeal to a wide demographic of players as we introduce our online casino content on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.82 per cent higher at CAD$6.17 per share in Toronto Wednesday.