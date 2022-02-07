Bragg’s ORYX Gaming signs Blue Guru Games as new RGS partner

Bragg Gaming Group's ORYX Gaming subsidiary has expanded its casino platform through a new agreement with Malta-based game development studio Blue Guru Games.

Blue Guru Games will develop a number of exclusive titles for the ORYX platform, primarily for European iGaming markets, with Nemean Lion set to be the first game to be rolled out to operator partners.

Blue Guru joins a roster of studio partners developing games through the ORYX RGS-powered Blue Horn program, which offers operators access to exclusive content through direct integration.

“Blue Guru has assembled a strong team of talent and their approach to game design aligns incredibly well with our portfolio approach,” said Bragg group director of content Doug Fallon. “The Blue Guru games mix several unique designs with a great artistic storyline cumulating into products that are very complementary to our own games in development.

“We are always looking for partners that add value and bring something new to the market. We have high expectations for our partnership with Blue Guru and we are eager to introduce them to our European and American operator partners.”

Blue Guru Games CEO Andrew Braithwaite added: "Since we announced our presence last year we have received fantastic feedback and interest in our content and this deal with ORYX is an important step as we set out on our journey to deliver exclusive and unique games that tell a story while being hugely entertaining.

"We are very excited about this partnership and can’t wait to launch our first title with ORYX’s Blue Horn program.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.31 per cent higher at CAD$6.65 per share in Toronto Friday.