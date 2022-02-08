Evolution expands FanDuel US live casino deal

Stockholm-listed Evolution is expanding its relationship with FanDuel Group to serve as the operator’s sole provider of live casino games in the United States.

The new deal enhances a previous agreement from 2020 which saw Evolution’s live dealer games added to FanDuel’s existing online casino offering, which already included games from Evolution-owned Ezugi in New Jersey.

Under the new deal, FanDuel will be able to offer Evolution’s games in any US state in which it operates an online casino.

The two companies are already working together to create dedicated, branded live casino environments in Evolution’s Michigan and Pennsylvania studios, which are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

FanDuel will also be able to offer its players a wide range of RNG and slot games, including Evolution’s First Person games and a range of slots from NetEnt and Red Tiger.

“When we first signed with Evolution in 2020, we made it clear that we saw live casino as a key driver for continued growth in the US,” said FanDuel general manager of casino Jesse Chemtob. “We have been extremely happy with the quality and performance of Evolution titles on our platform.

“We’re excited to expand and enhance our live dealer table games product offering to bring a best-in-market branded experience to our customers.”

Evolution commercial director of North America, Jeff Millar, commented: “FanDuel clearly sees the massive potential of live casino to drive further success in online casino. We are proud to have been chosen as FanDuel’s live dealer table games provider in the regulated US online gaming market.

“We are also confident that the appeal of our hugely diverse and exciting live portfolio - casino classics, innovative twists on the classics, live game shows and more - will repay FanDuel’s confidence in Evolution.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.25 per cent higher at SEK1,144.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.55 per cent lower at 10,945.00 pence per share in London.