Relax Gaming takes off with Space Miners slot launch

Relax Gaming is taking players into outer space with its latest slot release Space Miners.

Combining space travel and mining, Space Miners is a high volatility slot boasting a maximum win of 50,000x and RTP of 96.47 per cent. Every spin starts with 729 ways, with the possibility of opening up to 1,000,000 ways.

During the game, power-ups help break through the reels faster with the chances of winning increasing as the reels do, while collecting three bonus symbols during the main game will trigger six spins. Any additional bonus symbols collected will also award two extra spins.

Wild symbols expand to fill all open positions on the reel and substitute for all other symbols when evaluating wins. Once in free spins, any blockers that are removed will remain open for the entire free spins round, while additional bonus symbols in free spins will award one extra spin.

“We are hoping that life on Mars, and beyond, proves to be as fruitful as Elon Musk has suggested it might be! Space travel is always a fun concept to create and we can’t wait for players to enjoy what we think is the best game in the solar system,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Relax Gaming has created an entire galaxy’s worth of games to date, but we think a wide range of audiences are going to really love Space Miners.”