ORYX Gaming goes live in the Czech Republic with SYNOT

Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming subsidiary has launched its iGaming content in the Czech Republic for the first time in partnership with Synot Group.

Strengthening its presence in Central Europe, a selection of titles from slot studio Gamomat have been made available via the Oryx Hub to Synot Tip under a partnership agreed last year.

In addition to the Czech launch, a large selection of content from the Oryx Hub has also been rolled out to Synot-powered online brands in Serbia.

“Introducing our Czech-certified exclusive game titles via the Synot Interactive platform for players at Synot Tip Czech Republic represents another milestone in our continuing efforts to expand the number of markets we serve globally,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “The success we have had since early 2021 with growing the number of markets we address is expected to further our growth momentum with more new markets expected to come online later this year including in North America and in Europe.

“We are excited to enter the Czech market that is served by Synot Tip as we are confident the engaging entertainment our content offers will prove to be popular with players.”

The Czech launch marks Oryx's sixth new market entry in the past 10 months, having gone live with its content in regulated markets including Switzerland, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.71 per cent lower at CAD$9.24 per share in Toronto Friday.