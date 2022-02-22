Delasport signs platform deal to power Betcris expansion

iGaming technology provider Delasport has agreed a new platform deal with TV Global Enterprises, the Maltese-licensed operator of the Betcris brand.

Delasport will provide its full turnkey solution for sportsbook and casino to Betcris, recently named Gaming Intelligence's Latin America Sports Betting Operator of the year, with a view to driving expansion into new markets under the operator's Malta licence.

“We are extremely happy with partnering up with TV Global Enterprises, a company that earned its leadership position in Europe and Latin America,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “I am sure we will reach our common goals together.”

TV Global Enterprises CEO JD Duarte added: “This deal will allow us to advance the development of strategic alliances where we participate in great new projects with great new partners. It was not an easy decision. We took our time to find the best technology partner and we found it.”