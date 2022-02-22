Relax Gaming pens Lottoland supply deal

Casino aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has struck a deal to supply its portfolio of slots to Gibraltar-based operator Lottoland.

The agreement will give Lottoland’s 15 million international customers access to popular Relax titles including Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2.

Lottoland also gains access to content from Relax’s 50-plus aggregate partners through the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet partnership programmes.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with the world’s leading online brands that have such an in-depth understanding of their player-base and consistently have such a huge impact in the market through innovation and a high-quality offering,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

“Lottoland is an operator with enormous status and reach. I’m sure the addition of our extensive portfolio will only benefit that reputation further as they continue to grow and differentiate themselves.”

Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell said: “Our ideal supplier partner is one that not only can bring something new to our platform but also complements our core lottery product.

“Relax Gaming fits that bill perfectly with its diverse range of proprietary products, which is exactly what we need to meet the demands of our growing player base and to attract new audiences.”