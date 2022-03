The gaming division of Scientific Games has unveiled its new corporate identity, Light & Wonder, with the lottery division retaining the Scientific Games moniker.

The rebranding completes a year-long streamlining of the business that has seen the supplier sell its $6.05bn lottery division to Brookfield Business Partners while Endeavor Group acquired its sports betting arm OpenBet for $1.2bn.

As previously reported by Gaming Intelligence, the lottery business retains the Scientific Games brand.

Light & Wonder CEO Barry Cottle [...]