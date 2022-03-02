Relax Gaming launches Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels slot

Casino games aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest slot release, Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels.

The high volatility Asian-themed slot gives players the chance to win up to 20,000x their stake through the Infinity Reels mechanic. Whenever players match three symbols on the 3x3 game grid, the first reel will move to the left and the rightmost reel will re-spin.

Collecting three or more symbols will trigger thebonus feature, revealing a multiplication of up to 100x the player’s bet. Every time a new coin symbol lands the re-spins reset.

“Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels is set to be one of our most exciting new games of the year, not only does it feature the much-loved Infinity Reels mechanic, but it also boasts elements from our most successful games of 2021,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“When you combine all of the aforementioned features and mechanics with an impressive win potential of 20,000x the player’s stake, it’s not hard to see that this slot is going to be a winner!”