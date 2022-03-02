Wizard Games goes live in West Virginia with BetMGM

Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games has launched in West Virginia with operator BetMGM.

A selection of Wizards' portfolio of slot games, including Rumble Rhino and Dragons of the North, are now available to BetMGM Casino players in the state.

The games have been deployed via Pariplay’s Fusion platform under a distribution deal between Pariplay and BetMGM announced in November.

“Launching our content with BetMGM in West Virginia is an important step in our journey stateside and is testament to the appeal of our content,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “Our games are performing strongly in North America and together with a leading brand like BetMGM, we’ll further enhance our reach and introduce our content to new audiences. The US offers great potential and we are excited about the opportunity to collaborate and grow with BetMGM.”

BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett added: “Wizard Games has an extensive portfolio of popular game titles and we’re excited to offer their content to BetMGM players in West Virginia. We’re constantly looking to expand and introduce new premium titles, like those from Wizard, which helps further strengthen BetMGM’s position as the leading online casino operator in the US.”

Shares in Wizard Games parent Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at SEK108.20 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.