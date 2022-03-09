Relax Gaming launches in Serbia with Meridian Gaming

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has taken its content live in Serbia for the first time through a new partnership with Meridian Gaming.

The agreement has seen Relax titles such as Temple Tumble, Beast Mode and Money Train 2 go live with MeridianBet, alongside titles from more than 50 studio partners via the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet partnership programmes.

“We’re delighted to make our first appearance in the Serbian market with Meridian Gaming,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard. “The operator boasts an impressive reach across three continents and this deal gives us a real boost as we look to make a statement in this region.

"This is the ideal move to ensure we continue to drive differentiation on the global stage and we look forward to a long and positive relationship with Meridian to ensure we both accomplish that.”

Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Ronde commented: "Serbia is an emerging market with a stable regulatory framework and a rapid growth of its online gambling segment since 2019, which is promising for our future developments in the region. In short, this is an incredibly exciting move for both Relax and Meridian that we are confident will prove fruitful.”

Meridan currently operates across 15 jurisdictions and boasts a strong retail presence with more than 1,000 betting shops.

"Relax’s innovative slot offering brings immersive and engaging products to a wide range of players, and we’re delighted to say that will include our own customers as a result of this deal," said Meridian Gaming head of online casino Milan Djurmez. "We are extremely excited to see how our customers react to having all these new, ground-breaking titles at their fingertips.”