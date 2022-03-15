IGT expands US iGaming footprint to West Virginia

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has launched gaming content online in its fifth US state.

The supplier is now offering its games to licensed iGaming operators in West Virginia, including popular titles such as Fortune Coin, Siberian Storm, Cleopatra, and Ultimate X Poker.

“Expanding IGT’s PlayCasino footprint into West Virginia presents an incredible opportunity to further our leadership in a high-growth segment of our business,” said IGT president of iGaming Gil Rotem. “IGT has vast experience supplying compelling iGaming content and platform technologies to operators worldwide.

"IGT PlayDigital is the top provider of iGaming content in the US and we look forward to helping our customers in West Virginia maximise player engagement as the demand for digital gaming continues to grow.”

