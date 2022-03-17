Playtech relaunches betPARX in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has relaunched betPARX's iGaming and sports betting apps in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Greenwood Gaming's betPARX brand now utilises Playtech's IMS and Player Account Management platforms and features over 50 titles from Playtech, as well as numerous titles from third-party partners such as IGT, Konami, and AGS.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow Playtech’s iGaming and sports betting partnership with betPARX in other US markets,” said Playtech CEO Mor Weizer. “Playtech’s industry-leading software and expertise provide a high-quality customer experience, and this is exactly what the highly sophisticated consumer market in the US requires.

“We look forward to further expanding our footprint in the US and working with betPARX to deliver world-class gambling and sports betting entertainment across multiple states and products.”

Parx Casino, the largest casino in Pennsylvania, partnered with Playtech in February 2021, making it the first operator in the US to launch Playtech’s IMS iGaming platform.

Playtech also partnered with betPARX and Gun Lake Casino to launch the Play Gun Lake app in Michigan, while betPARX has this week secured a deal to enter Ohio’s regulated mobile sports betting market through a partnership with the Memorial Tournament.

“We are incredibly proud to be launching betPARX in conjunction with an industry leading technology provider in Playtech,” said Matthew Cullen, senior vice president of iGaming and sports at betPARX. “We’ve made the sign up and deposit and cash-out processes as simple and smooth as anything in the industry. Plus, we’ve created a product that ensures a great experience to any user, casino or sports.”

The launch in Pennsylvania marks the third US state in which Playtech is now licensed and operational.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.80 per cent lower at 619.50 pence per share in London Thursday morning.