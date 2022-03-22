Soft2Bet agrees Pariplay integration for Wizard Games content

Malta-based iGaming platform provider Soft2Bet has expanded its offering through a new deal with Aspire Global's Pariplay and its in-house games studio Wizard Games.

Following an integration via Pariplay's Fusion platform, Wizard Games’ portfolio of titles including Gods of Kemet, Tiger Emperor and Wild Wild Pistols, will go live across Soft2Bet’s network of brands.

“We are thrilled to start our collaboration with Pariplay and Wizard Games, which will give our brands the fuel they need to reach even greater heights in some large-scale worldwide markets,” said Soft2Bet head of casino Daniel Mitton. “Pariplay is a key strategic content provider for a great many growth markets, and we look forward to forming a lasting partnership.”

Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado commented: “We always search for partners that could provide us with a future-proof, high-quality solution to further our content’s distribution significantly and Soft2Bet ticked all the boxes.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring our slots to a broader customer base - this partnership is going to enhance the gaming experiences of countless new players.”