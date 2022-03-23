Relax Gaming rolls out voodoo-inspired slot Hex

Online casino games aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has unveiled its latest slot release, Hex.

The high volatility game features a maximum win of 25,000x with 243 ways to win, and is set in a creepy Voodoo shop surrounded by an eerie combination of ointments, potions, chants and spells.

Armed with sticky mystery symbols, mystery reveals and reels expansions, players must find their way to the exit without succumbing to the dark arts.

Landing three, four, or five scatter symbols awards seven, 10, or 15 free spins respectively. One additional free spin is awarded for each scatter symbol that lands during this time. Before free spins start, the reel area expands, awarding an additional row of symbols, creating 1024 ways to win.

“Magical and mystery-themed games are often the most exciting and engaging to develop. As this was no exception, we’re confident that excitement and engagement will be felt by players when they spin the reels as well,” said Relax Gaming CPO Simon Hammon.

“This spooky slot delivers unforgettable gameplay coupled with a generous RTP and max win. We’re delighted to offer this unique title to our players and we’re sure that they will enjoy the smooth yet gripping experience.”