Red Tiger agrees first Canadian lottery deal with Loto-Québec

28th March 2022 10:53 am GMT
Evolution

Loto-Québec has signed a deal that will see it become the first Canadian lottery to offer games from Evolution-owned games studio Red Tiger.

The agreement will see Loto-Québec expand its Espacejeux.com offering with Red Tiger slots including Piggy Riches Megaways, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Primate King and Cash Volt. 

Loto-Québec will also gain access to the supplier's jackpot mechanics under the agreement.

“We’re thrilled that Loto-Québec has chosen to partner with us and launch Red Tiger games,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar. “We’re excited to build on this relationship and hope that this is just the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership, and that Loto-Québec will be able to benefit from our innovative new titles as we continue to grow.”

Shares in Red Tiger parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.89 per cent lower at SEK1,013.60 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

