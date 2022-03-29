This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

White Hat Studios signs US content deal with BetMGM

29th March 2022 7:11 am GMT
Playtech

iGaming supplier White Hat Studios has signed a content deal with online casino operator BetMGM in the United States.

White Hat Studios will supply slots, jackpot slots, and RNG table games to BetMGM players in the regulated markets of New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“We are delighted at the incredibly positive and enthusiastic response from BetMGM to this new venture,” said White Hat Studios chief executive officer Andy Whitworth. “We are moving at record pace and are excited to sign with the iGaming market leader so quickly. We look forward to seeing this best-in-class content live shortly across BetMGM sites.”

BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett added: “BetMGM is thrilled to be the first operator to launch content from one of the top European suppliers to online casino players in the US. We look forward to adding White Hat Studios top titles such as Ted, Deal or no Deal and Thriller Gorilla to what is already the strongest gaming portfolio in the industry.”

Related Tags
BetMGM Casino iGaming Slots United States White Hat Studios
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

White Hat Studios names Andy Whitworth as CEO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Blueprint Gaming agrees new licensing deal with Banijay

White Hat Studios partners Banijay to develop branded games

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

White Hat Gaming establishes new division to enter US iGaming market

iSoftBet launches seven-year global strategy overhaul

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

White Paper released detailing impact of stake limits on online slots

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming