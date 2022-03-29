FBMDS partners Bragg Gaming to boost content distribution

FBM Digital Systems, the interactive division of land-based casino games supplier FBM, has partnered with Bragg Gaming Group to expand the reach of its content portfolio.

The partnership is focused on expanding the footprint of FBMDS across numerous regulated markets, including the LATAM region, through the integration of its content with Bragg’s Oryx Hub game aggregation platform.

“This agreement with Oryx Gaming is a natural connection between two players that pursue significant growth by bringing customized and innovative products and solutions to the iGaming space,” said Pedro Filgueira, Business Developer at FBM Digital Systems.

“We are sure that our portfolio of games can add value to the Oryx network of operators, and we are happy with the access that this partnership provides us. The recently established full collaboration with Oryx has already allowed us to close several deals with important operators.”

FBMDS entered the online casino market in 2021 after 20 years as a supplier to land-based casinos, with its interactive portfolio currently comprised of more than 50 titles across slots, video bingo and table games.

“FBMDS brings local know-how and reliability from its long experience in the land-based sector in Latin America and as such, its games portfolio offers a wide range of proven content,” said Ivica Jovanovski, head of aggregation at Bragg Gaming subsidiary Oryx Gaming.

“The innovative features of FBMDS’ slots, the premium, multi-card video bingo games that enjoy particular success in the LATAM region and the fast-paced customized table games in its portfolio will see us significantly boost the diversity of our offering with engaging and entertaining content.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 1.16 per cent lower at CAD$8.53 per share in Toronto Monday.