Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator LeoVegas is investing in a new technology hub in Warsaw, Poland.

The investment will accelerate the development of the company’s next generation platform, working closely with developers in the group’s existing hubs in Sweden, UK, and the Netherlands.

LeoVegas will look to hire 60 new developers in Warsaw in the next two years, in addition to ongoing recruitment planned for its other hubs.

The Warsaw tech hub will work with other developers to [...]