Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming launches new progressive jackpot feature

30th March 2022 9:46 am GMT
Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has unveiled a new five-tiered progressive jackpot with the launch of Dream Drop Jackpots.

Enabled by the Relax Apex platform, the jackpot offers multiple ways for players to win big with five winning opportunities, including Rapid, Midi, Maxi, Major and Mega Jackpots.

Relax will level up the Dream Drop every two wins, increasing the overall maximum prize by €500,000. This cycle will continue until the Mega Jackpot reaches a maximum of €10m.

“This is without a doubt one of the biggest product launches that Relax Gaming has ever announced,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We’re incredibly proud to enter the jackpot space with a highly unique product, underpinned by our strong technology and commitment to drive differentiation.”

The first game to feature the Dream Drop Jackpots will be Temple Tumble 2, the sequel to the supplier’s popular Temple Tumble slot, which will be released in early May.

Dream Drop Jackpots will also be added to a wide range of titles from Relax Gaming’s catalogue by the end of 2023.

“Early on in the creative process, we decided that a classic legacy type jackpot was off the table, as the market is already saturated with multiple jackpots like this,” said Relax Gaming deputy CEO Daniel Eskola. “With Dream Drop Jackpots, players will experience the most heart-racing jackpot on the market thanks to the multimillion must win element. Operators with Dream Drop will have an extremely powerful tool for acquisition and retention.

“The reception and feedback we’ve received from operators so far has been phenomenal and we have high hopes that this launch could be the future of jackpots.”

Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
