Las Vegas-based bingo and keno games developer Gaming Arts is expanding into the iGaming sector after agreeing a five-year exclusive partnership with Bally’s Corporation-owned Gamesys.

The deal provides Gamesys with access to Gaming Arts’ full library of games for deployment with all online gaming markets in which Gamesys operates around the world.

The games will be featured prominently as part of Gamesys' online offering, with Gaming Arts also set to develop new games for Gamesys.

