Aspire Global’s Wizard Games and NetBet sign agreement to go live in Italy

5th April 2022 8:09 am GMT
Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games has agreed a deal to roll out its portfolio with Italian operator NetBet.

NetBet’s Italian customers will gain access to Wizard Games’ library of over 120 titles, including player favourites Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Rumble Rhino.

“Since entering the Italian market in 2018, our content has gained a fan following and this partnership with NetBet is testament to the popularity of our games in the country,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “Through this deal we further extend our footprint in the Italian market with a prominent operator, and we look forward to bringing top-class entertainment to their customers.”

NetBet.it PR manager Claudia Georgevici added: “Partnering with Wizard Games is another great goal achieved by our company. Wizard Games is a trusted supplier renowned for its high-quality content that truly deserves a spot in our online casino and we are thrilled to be working together.” 

