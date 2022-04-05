Relax Gaming launches The Great Pigsby Megapays

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has released The Great Pigsby Megapays as an updated version of one of its most popular slots featuring the new Megapays jackpot feature.

Inviting players to the most lavish party of the year, the high-volatility slot offers players 117,649 ways to win, as well as four lucrative progressive Megapays Jackpots.

Every time a wild symbol lands during base gameplay, it is collected in a golden piggy bank above the reels, potentially triggering Free Spins, a Great Pigsby Re-spin or a Wild Re-spin.

When Great Pigsby Re-spins occur, high-value Pigsby symbols are overlayed on the reels before coming to a stop, potentially leading to a payout. Wild Re-spins see players awarded a re-spin where between two and five reels turn wild, while the multiplier value on each reel shows how many wild symbols the reels represent.

The main attraction of The Great Pigsby Megapays is the new Megapays feature that can be triggered at any time. Playing with a higher stake increases a player’s chance of winning the MINI, MIDI, MAJOR or MEGA Jackpot.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome The Great Pigsby back to our screens,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “He’s a firm fan-favourite, and we’re confident players will enjoy this release thanks to the impressive Megapays Jackpots and lucrative bonus features and mechanics.

“We always strive to drive differentiation at Relax, and I believe The Great Pigsby’s return showcases exactly what makes us special at Relax - offering an unbeatable catalogue of premium games loved by players the world over.”