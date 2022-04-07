This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

Relax Gaming adds Hölle Games to content aggregation platform

7th April 2022 11:17 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its Powered By Relax platform with the addition of German slot developer Hölle Games.

Berlin-based Hölle Games becomes the latest supplier to join Relax's content aggregation platform, bringing to market various German-themed games including Holla die Waldfee and its Bonus Spin game mechanic.

“The regulated German market is growing at pace, but in order to truly flourish within it, operators need to invest in strong, localised content,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Hölle is way ahead of the game in that respect and we’re delighted to partner with such a forward-thinking studio.”

Hölle Games CEO and co-founder Robert Lenzhofer added: “We’re so excited to partner with Relax Gaming as we continue to focus on the German market with our eyes on several other key markets that we expect to enter during the year.

“These ambitious plans made Relax the ideal partner, enabling us to continue offering great localised content that really resonates with players.”

Related Tags
Casino Germany Hölle Games iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Novomatic grows 2021 revenue to €1.84bn despite Germany and Austria decline

Relax Gaming launches The Great Pigsby Megapays

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Relax Gaming approved to enter Ontario iGaming market

Relax Gaming launches new progressive jackpot feature

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Relax Gaming rolls out voodoo-inspired slot Hex

Kalamba Games brings in Andrew Crosby as chief commercial officer

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Relax Gaming launches in Serbia with Meridian Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Relax Gaming launches Tiger Kingdom Infinity Reels slot

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Beast Mode slot

BTObet
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar