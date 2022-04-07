Relax Gaming adds Hölle Games to content aggregation platform

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its Powered By Relax platform with the addition of German slot developer Hölle Games.

Berlin-based Hölle Games becomes the latest supplier to join Relax's content aggregation platform, bringing to market various German-themed games including Holla die Waldfee and its Bonus Spin game mechanic.

“The regulated German market is growing at pace, but in order to truly flourish within it, operators need to invest in strong, localised content,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Hölle is way ahead of the game in that respect and we’re delighted to partner with such a forward-thinking studio.”

Hölle Games CEO and co-founder Robert Lenzhofer added: “We’re so excited to partner with Relax Gaming as we continue to focus on the German market with our eyes on several other key markets that we expect to enter during the year.

“These ambitious plans made Relax the ideal partner, enabling us to continue offering great localised content that really resonates with players.”