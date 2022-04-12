This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Videoslots to launch Mr Vegas brand in US through Caesars market access deal

12th April 2022 8:28 am GMT
Videoslots
Playtech

European online casino operator Videoslots is set to enter the United States for the first time through a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment.

The agreement will allow Videoslots to launch its Mr Vegas brand in Pennsylvania's regulated iGaming market next year, with the deal also including the possibility to further expand the brand into other US states.

“We are excited to start executing our plans in the US, which has huge growth potential, starting with the great state of Pennsylvania,” said Videoslots CEO Alexander Stevendahl. “Thanks to a distinctive name like Mr Vegas and an innovative product, I am confident it will become one of the casinos of choice for players.  

“This is a significant milestone in our strategy, having enjoyed significant success with our product in a host of markets, including Sweden, UK, and Denmark. We are now aiming for something similar in the US as we move towards our goal of becoming the world's leading casino operator.”

Established in 2011, Videoslots made its name through the development of new promotional concepts including Wheel of Jackpots, Battle of Slots and Encore, and currently holds licences in Malta, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Spain.

