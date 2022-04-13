Bragg’s ORYX Gaming signs latest agreement in Dutch iGaming market

Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX Gaming has secured an agreement to provide its player account management (PAM) platform and online casino content to newly licensed Dutch iGaming brand 711.nl.

The partnership marks ORYX’s third agreement to provide its PAM platform in the Netherlands, and its fifth agreement to supply iGaming content in the market.

“We’re well aware of how powerful and agile our turnkey solutions are for those beginning online operation in new markets,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Our new partnership with 711.nl is a testament to their trust in our ability to provide them with the iGaming platform and content that will help them successfully launch and grow their presence in the Netherlands.

“We have established a very strong platform and content presence in the Dutch iGaming market and we are thrilled to make further inroads into this exciting space together with a local and well-established operator.”

711.nl chief operating officer Gilles De Backer added: "We are very pleased with the license approval in the Netherlands and had the pleasure to cooperate with Oryx for the license approval process. They offered us everything we needed to get the license and are still offering us great support.

“Before we started our operations in this market we looked into many other platforms. Today we are certain that we made the right call."

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.88 per cent lower at CAD$5.73 per share in Toronto Tuesday.