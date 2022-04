The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued its 15th and final iGaming operator license to the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe’s Soaring Eagle Gaming.

The approval allows Soaring Eagle Gaming to launch its GAN-powered iGaming and sports betting offering to Michigan residents under its Eagle Casino and Sports brand.

“Michigan now has a full complement of 15 internet gaming and sports betting providers with the authorization of Eagle Casino and Sports,” said Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director Henry [...]