iGaming supplier White Hat Studios is continuing to expand its presence in the United States, with Tipico US the latest operator to sign up to deploy its content.

The agreement gives Tipico customers in New Jersey and other regulated states access to White Hat Studios’ portfolio of branded slots, jackpot games and Megaways titles, including popular slots Deal or No Deal, Ted and Worms.

“We’re delighted to partner with Tipico as the company expands in the US casino market,” said [...]