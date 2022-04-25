This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Lady Luck Games partners Future Anthem to optimise games portfolio

25th April 2022 8:38 am GMT
Evolution

Stockholm-listed casino games developer Lady Luck Games has partnered with Future Anthem to optimise the performance of its portfolio.

Lady Luck Games has signed up to Future Anthem’s Performance Optimisation module to gain in-depth insight into player behaviour, which will enable the company to optimise game launches, undertake data-driven game design, and take advantage of machine learning to implement recommendations across games, game play and game launches.

“AI-powered data analytics is a crucial tool to have for any modern product, in any modern industry,” said Vadim Fedorov, co-founder and CTO of Lady Luck Games. “What Future Anthem offers is unique within igaming and we are looking forward to working with their team and utilising Amplifier AI to get better insights from our data.”

Lady Luck Games becomes the latest studio to utilise Future Anthem’s AI solution, alongside the likes of RAW iGaming, Betfred, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Gamesys and Flutter Entertainment.

“Lady Luck Games has big ambitions and is focused on building engaging games for their players – we’re excited to help them on the next step in their journey,” said Leigh Nissim, CEO of Future Anthem. “Amplifier AI will enable them to take advantage of the latest generation of AI to build data-driven titles that improve the player experience while optimising performance across their operator customers.”

Shares in LL Lucky Games AB (STO:LADYLU) were trading 1.37 per cent higher at SEK2.22 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

