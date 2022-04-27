Playtech launches new live game show title for Ladbrokes UK

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has launched a new bespoke live game show for Entain-owned Ladbrokes UK.

The dedicated studio is hosted at the Playtech Live studio in Riga, with the new live dealer game Well Well Well Live developed in partnership with Entain and its in-house game studio CR Games

The game is the latest in a series of customised solutions delivered by Playtech to Entain, following the launch of dedicated tables such as Magic 7 Blackjack, Coral Sports Area, Ladbrokes Exclusive tables, and the Elevation area.

“We are delighted to bring the best of our in-house slots branding to a world-class game show exclusively for the Ladbrokes brand. This cements our position as the home of game shows, thanks to the joint effort and collaboration between Playtech, Ladbrokes & CR Games,” said Entain live casino commercial and product manager Adam James Lahouiri.

“What initially began as a few mock-ups I designed in June 2021 has grown into a fully-fledged live game. Although the nine months of collaboration alongside our in-house slots’ provider CR Games and Playtech were a rollercoaster, it was a ride I'd happily queue up for again. I'd like to thank everyone who I had the pleasure to work with on this project. I could not be prouder of the result.”

Playtech head of live casino innovation Kevin Kilminster commented: “We are honoured that Entain - Ladbrokes UK chose Playtech to build this bespoke Live Game Show. We always strive to deliver bespoke games to support our partners in delivering games which support their business strategies. When you combine gameplay and the presentation perspective with the talented Playtech Live studio production team, you are looking at the best studio experience in the business.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.10 per cent lower at 535.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, while shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.75 per cent lower at 1,462.50 pence per share.