Relax Gaming unveils Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has released a sequel to its top performing title Temple Tumble in the form of Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop.

The game sees a duo of characters traverse an Egyptian landscape and is the first Relax title to incorporate the Dream Drop Jackpots mechanic, which is activated by landing six Dream Drop symbols in the randomly trigged jackpot entry spin.

The new game contains a number of other free spin modes, including tumbles galore, wilds, and increasing multipliers that all aid with mission success.

If all stone blocks in the main game are destroyed, six free spins are awarded. In Free Spins, some stone blocks are special and contain extra spins, added multipliers, persistent wilds or trigger a transform feature.

Any adjacent win to a special stone block activates its feature. In all different modes, clearing all stone blocks, regular and special, awards three free spins.

“We are delighted to launch Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop, taking players on a whole new adventure in Egypt with two exciting characters and our all-new and exciting Dream Drop Jackpots, placing players at the heart of the action,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“We’ve created an unparalleled reputation for ourselves as a creator of engaging content, which is now massively enhanced by the addition of our own jackpot mechanic that is sure to resonate with players across multiple demographics and jurisdictions.”

Relax provides more than 3,000 online casino games, from its high performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.