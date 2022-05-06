GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Play'n Go, Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more.

Witness Rise of Gods: Reckoning by Play’n GO

Online casino games developer Play’n GO has released the next edition in their Greek Mythology series, Rise of Gods: Reckoning.

"We’re always looking for ways to push our characters to their full potential and origin stories are a great way to give characters more motive" said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano…

Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop by Relax Gaming

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has revealed a sequel to its top performing title Temple Tumble with the release of Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop.

"“We are delighted to launch Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop, taking players on a whole new adventure in Egypt with two exciting characters and our all-new and exciting Dream Drop Jackpots," said chief product officer Simon Hammon.

The Golden Catch by Big Time Gaming

Evolution-owned games studio Big Time Gaming has released its latest slot title the Golden Catch, a slot that promises to be whole different kettle of fish.

“We think you’re going to fall for Golden Catch hook, line and sinker,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson…

Fire Strike 2 by Pragmatic Play

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has launched its latest title with a modern take on a classic slot experience in new release, Fire Strike 2.

“Thanks to the impressive win potential and lucrative jackpots on offer, Fire Strike 2 is set to become a real staple of our impressive portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Dogwood Magic by Wizard Games

Aspire Global’s in-house game development studio Wizard Games is inviting players on an epic adventure to an enchanted forest in their latest title Dogwood Magic.

“Dogwood Magic is a title we are extremely pleased with as it takes players into an immersive fantasy world with an attractive design and a great music score and sound that really creates a fantastic ambience,” said Wizard Games MD of Games Joey Hurtado.

Mascot Gaming/Pariplay

Pariplay has augmented its Fusion platform library with the addition of titles from Mascot Gaming.

“We are seeing huge interest in our Fusion offering and we continue to provide operators with new and unique games through our trusted studio partners,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Playson/OlyBet

Playson has agreed to supply its collection of casino titles to leading Baltic operator OlyBet.

“We’re delighted to have a reached an agreement with OlyBet, allowing us to deliver our high quality digital casino content to more players in Latvia and Estonia,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor.

Endorphina/BetOxygen

Endorphina has struck a new partnership with BetOxygen after entering the Balkan market earlier this year.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership with BetO2,” said Endorphina sales manager Rashad Karimov. “We are looking forward to strengthen our position in the Balkan region even more through combining our top-notch slot games with such a professional distribution team.”

Pragmatic Play live casino promotion

Pragmatic Play has devised a promotion that rewards players with prizes as they enjoy their favourite games across two of its most popular verticals.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to engage our audience, and the Drops & Wins promotion does exactly that,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Relax Gaming/Mascot Gaming

Relax Gaming has welcomed Mascot Gaming to its distribution programme, Powered By Relax.

“Mascot has a distinct style to its games and it’s that kind of diversity we look for in potential partners,” said Relax Gaming CPO Simon Hammon. “Their incorporation into Powered By Relax strengthens our international offering and we’re sure it will provide Mascot with the perfect platform to enhance its reputation in the industry.”

Greentube/PokerStars

Novomatic’s interactive gaming division Greentube has taken its content live with European operator PokerStars.

“This is our first market launch with PokerStars and it’s a thrill to be able to announce our debut with one of the biggest names in the iGaming world,” said Greentube UK commercial director David Bolas.

Pragmatic Play/Stake

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play, has partnered with Live Casino operator Stake to deliver a purpose-built dedicated studio.

“Stake is a major emerging force in the iGaming landscape, growing markedly since its launch in 2017 to swiftly become a global name,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

