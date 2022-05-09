This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kalamba Games extends partnership with Betsson Group

9th May 2022 11:51 am GMT
Betsson
Evolution

Malta-based casino games developer Kalamba Games has rolled out a selection of its games with the Betsson Group.

Players at more than 20 Betsson Group brands now have access to a number of titles from Kalamba’s slot portfolio, including top-performers Blazing Bull and Ducks ‘Til Dawn, as well as recently released Legend of Senteng and Super Size Atlas. 

Kalamba said that this partnership marks the latest step in its regional growth following certification in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

“Having our titles in the casino lobbies of an operator like the Betsson Group is a definite milestone for Kalamba Games,” said Kalamba Games chief commercial officer Andrew Crosby. “Its reach and reputation are second to none and the direct integration is a mark of how far we’ve come as a developer.

“We’re looking forward to providing its players with the quality games we’ve become known for and we can’t wait to get started.”

Betsson Group acting commercial director of Gaming, Karl Schranz, added: “We have worked with Kalamba for a number of years via Relax Gaming but it is great to now expand this partnership and to be taking a selection of its slots into game lobbies across our roster of brands.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 2.96 per cent lower at SEK62.28 per share in Stockholm Monday.

