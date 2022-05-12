This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Yggdrasil makes LatAm debut with RushBet in Colombia

12th May 2022 11:19 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has made its debut in South America after taking its slots portfolio live with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia.

RushBet.co players gain access to Yggdrasil slot titles including Raptor Doublemax and Hades Gigablox, as well as the Vikings Trilogy and games from the YG Masters program portfolio. 

“RSI is a market leading operator in Colombia, and we are very proud to have been given the trust and confidence to introduce our best-in-class games to their local audience,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler. “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to growing our presence in the region together with RSI.”

RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz commented: “Yggdrasil is well-known for its high-quality slots content and offers a diverse portfolio of fan-favourite and new games that is sure to impress our growing customer base in Colombia. We are excited to be the first  to offer Yggdrasil’s impressive games portfolio in Colombia and look forward to a long term successful partnership.”

Related Tags
Colombia iGaming Rush Street Interactive RushBet.co Slots Yggdrasil
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

A hard act to follow: an interview with new Yggdrasil CEO Björn Krantz

Björn Krantz takes over as CEO of Yggdrasil

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

LL Lucky Games agrees deal to acquire slot studio ReelNRG

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

Yggdrasil rolls out Vikings Go To Valhalla slot

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Inspired and Slotmill

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming