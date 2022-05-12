Yggdrasil makes LatAm debut with RushBet in Colombia

Casino games developer Yggdrasil has made its debut in South America after taking its slots portfolio live with Rush Street Interactive in Colombia.

RushBet.co players gain access to Yggdrasil slot titles including Raptor Doublemax and Hades Gigablox, as well as the Vikings Trilogy and games from the YG Masters program portfolio.

“RSI is a market leading operator in Colombia, and we are very proud to have been given the trust and confidence to introduce our best-in-class games to their local audience,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler. “We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to growing our presence in the region together with RSI.”

RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz commented: “Yggdrasil is well-known for its high-quality slots content and offers a diverse portfolio of fan-favourite and new games that is sure to impress our growing customer base in Colombia. We are excited to be the first to offer Yggdrasil’s impressive games portfolio in Colombia and look forward to a long term successful partnership.”