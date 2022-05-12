This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Push Gaming goes live with Coolbet

12th May 2022 8:43 am GMT
Push Gaming
Casino supplier Push Gaming is rolling out its portfolio of games to GAN-owned gaming operator Coolbet.

Push Gaming said that the direct integration with Coolbet will expand its presence in both Europe and North America.

“It is a pleasure to partner with Coolbet, this deal comes at an exciting time as we continue to work on providing the industry with our most varied and high-quality releases to date,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey.

“Equally, Coolbet currently operates in Ontario and has a presence in Latin America and this represents a great opportunity for both parties to focus on future growth in these burgeoning markets.”

Coolbet head of casino and games, Patrik Backlund, added: “Providing our players with the highest standard of engaging titles available on the market has always been a key goal of ours. We are incredibly proud of this latest deal with Push Gaming, which will help us further achieve this target.

“Push’s vast portfolio of fan-favourite titles will both engage and excite our players and we look forward to seeing the reception its extensive slot offering will receive.”

