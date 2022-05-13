This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Bragg’s Wild Streak Gaming strengthens collaboration with IGT

13th May 2022 10:31 am GMT
Evolution

Bragg Gaming Group’s development studio Wild Streak Gaming has expanded its collaboration with International Game Technology (IGT). 

The agreement will see the studio develop four exclusive land-based slot titles for the gaming technology supplier following the success of Wild Streak-developed IGT titles such as Wold Run Gold, Queen and Dreamy Genie.

The first new release will be Greek/Lucky Lightning, which is scheduled for release before the end of June.

Las Vegas-based Wild Streak Gaming offers a portfolio of casino games to land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including North America and Europe. The company was acquired by Bragg Gaming Group in June 2021.

“We have enjoyed a productive and long-standing collaboration with IGT and are delighted to expand our relationship with them for the development of an additional four titles for their land-based slot operations,” said Bragg Gaming Group managing director of group content and Wild Streak founder Doug Fallon.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 1.22 per cent lower at CAD$5.67 per share in Toronto Thursday, while shares in International Games Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.97 per cent higher at $20.18 per share in New York.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino IGT International Game Technology Slots United States Wild Streak Gaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Bragg gaming reports solid revenue growth ahead of planned US entry

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming to power Betnation launch in the Netherlands

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming signs latest agreement in Dutch iGaming market

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Casumo in the UK

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming to launch in Portugal with Betclic

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

Novibet agrees merger with Nasdaq-listed Artemis SPAC

ORYX Gaming goes live in the Bahamas with Island Luck

FBMDS partners Bragg Gaming to boost content distribution

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming