Bragg’s Wild Streak Gaming strengthens collaboration with IGT

Bragg Gaming Group’s development studio Wild Streak Gaming has expanded its collaboration with International Game Technology (IGT).

The agreement will see the studio develop four exclusive land-based slot titles for the gaming technology supplier following the success of Wild Streak-developed IGT titles such as Wold Run Gold, Queen and Dreamy Genie.

The first new release will be Greek/Lucky Lightning, which is scheduled for release before the end of June.

Las Vegas-based Wild Streak Gaming offers a portfolio of casino games to land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including North America and Europe. The company was acquired by Bragg Gaming Group in June 2021.

“We have enjoyed a productive and long-standing collaboration with IGT and are delighted to expand our relationship with them for the development of an additional four titles for their land-based slot operations,” said Bragg Gaming Group managing director of group content and Wild Streak founder Doug Fallon.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 1.22 per cent lower at CAD$5.67 per share in Toronto Thursday, while shares in International Games Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.97 per cent higher at $20.18 per share in New York.