Gaming Intelligence
iSoftBet enters Buenos Aires with Jugadon partnership

16th May 2022 9:57 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games supplier iSoftBet has rolled out its titles in the Argentinian city of Buenos Aires in partnership with local operator Upline and its online brand Jugadon.

Jugadon players gain access to a selection of iSoftbet’s top-performing games, including Gold Digger and Hot Spin, as well as popular Megaways titles Majestic Megaways and Western Gold Megaways.

The Buenos Aires launch follows iSoftBet's certification by local regulator LOTBA in November 2021.

“With Jugadon, we’ve found a partner that not only aligns with our values, but has also been extremely supportive in mapping out our Argentinian debut,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind. “We are excited to provide the operator’s local player base with our top-performing products that engage all types of players, as we continue on our mission to provide incredible gaming products and experiences.”

iSoftBet is in the process of being acquired by International Game Technology (IGT) in a €160m deal that is expected to close before the end of the second quarter of this year.

Argentina Casino City of Buenos Aires iGaming iSoftBet Slots Upline
