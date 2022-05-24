White Hat Studios strikes US content deal with DraftKings

iGaming supplier White Hat Studios has agreed a content supply deal with DraftKings in the United States.

White Hat will supply DraftKings with slots and RNG table games in regulated iGaming markets across the country, including popular branded titles Ted, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with one of North America’s most influential and forward-thinking operators in DraftKings, who are a leader in bringing the latest content to the market,” said White Hat Studios CEO Andy Whitworth.

“This is a huge step for us as we continue our expansion, we can’t wait to see our content go live with them.”

