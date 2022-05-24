This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

White Hat Studios strikes US content deal with DraftKings

24th May 2022 7:39 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming supplier White Hat Studios has agreed a content supply deal with DraftKings in the United States.

White Hat will supply DraftKings with slots and RNG table games in regulated iGaming markets across the country, including popular branded titles Ted, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with one of North America’s most influential and forward-thinking operators in DraftKings, who are a leader in bringing the latest content to the market,” said White Hat Studios CEO Andy Whitworth.

“This is a huge step for us as we continue our expansion, we can’t wait to see our content go live with them.”

Related Tags
Casino DraftKings iGaming Slots United States White Hat Studios
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

White Hat Studios pens content deal with Tipico US

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

White Hat Studios signs US content deal with BetMGM

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

White Hat Studios names Andy Whitworth as CEO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Blueprint Gaming agrees new licensing deal with Banijay

White Hat Studios partners Banijay to develop branded games

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

White Hat Gaming establishes new division to enter US iGaming market

iSoftBet launches seven-year global strategy overhaul

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming