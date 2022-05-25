NetEnt launches new disco-themed Funk Master slot

Evolution-owned NetEnt has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, Funk Master.

The ‘70s dance party-themed slot features disco graphics, with shiny disco balls that fall into position through the Avalanche mechanic.

The main highlight of the 8-row, 8-reel slot game are Dancing Wilds, which can form part of a winning cluster. After it moves, the Avalanche feature is activated and the Dancing Wilds substitute for all symbols except the Multiplier symbols, and pay the highest possible winning combination in a cluster.

Players can also enjoy a Free Spins mechanic, where the initial size of the play area can increase to 12 rows and 8 reels.

“What a fantastic slot theme,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones. “Funk Master brings the ‘70s dance fever back to life with a vengeance. Players will love the Dancing Wilds and the flashing disco balls.

“The team has worked really hard in bringing the groove to this slot and players are going to thoroughly enjoy this foot-tapping experience.”

Shares in NetEnt parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.69 per cent lower at SEK961.70 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.