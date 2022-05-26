This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

1X2 Network expands portfolio with Arcade Games launch

26th May 2022 8:35 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games supplier 1X2 Network has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new series of Arcade Games via its 1X2gaming subsidiary.

The new suite of Arcade Games include both Instant Win and Mine Games, which provide a unique spin on the classic feel of 80s mine-sweeper games.

The initial launch includes titles such as Pop ‘Til You Drop, Megablox 777, Coin Field and Coin Vault.

“We are undoubtedly seeing a shift in player preferences towards slots with gamified elements, and possibility for player strategy, and where they can hone their skills to improve their chances of winnings prizes,” said 1X2 Network account management and marketing director Rory Kimber.

“The suite of Arcade Games developed by the team at 1X2gaming allows operators to capitalise on this trend and provide players with fun, intuitive and highly entertaining Instant Win and Mine Games that not only meet but exceed player expectations.

“This is a great addition to our offering and is just another example of why 1X2 Network is an award-winning and market-leading online casino content provider.”

1X2 Network also released its latest slot game this week with the launch of Smoking Hot Fruits: 20 Lines.

