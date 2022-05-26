Betsoft Gaming releases Gemini Joker slot

Casino games provider Betsoft Gaming has announced its latest slot release with the launch of Gemini Joker.

The five reel, three row, five fixed paylines release puts a new twist on a classic style fruit slot, with Double Joker Wilds bringing free Respins and a magic multiplier to create big win opportunities.

The Red Joker is the Wild and substitutes for all other symbols. His twin is the Golden Joker who is the Multiplier Wild. The more Golden Jokers, the bigger the wins, with increasing multiples up to 32x.

The Stacked Reel Respin feature brings free respins to keep the thrills coming. When a full reel of identical symbols appears on Reels One and Two but with no winning paylines, those reels lock and the remaining reels are awarded a FREE RESPIN. If there are Wilds on Reels One and Two however, the feature will not trigger.

“Gemini Joker is a brilliantly simple slot giving balanced gameplay with plenty of win opportunities,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney. “This style of play, complete with a deliberately wide betting range, will appeal across the board. The animations are evocative of the best fruit slots, but the signature humour and wit in the design take the game to a new level.”