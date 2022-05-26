This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Betsoft Gaming releases Gemini Joker slot

26th May 2022 9:40 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Betsoft Gaming has announced its latest slot release with the launch of Gemini Joker.

The five reel, three row, five fixed paylines release puts a new twist on a classic style fruit slot, with Double Joker Wilds bringing free Respins and a magic multiplier to create big win opportunities.

The Red Joker is the Wild and substitutes for all other symbols. His twin is the Golden Joker who is the Multiplier Wild. The more Golden Jokers, the bigger the wins, with increasing multiples up to 32x.

The Stacked Reel Respin feature brings free respins to keep the thrills coming. When a full reel of identical symbols appears on Reels One and Two but with no winning paylines, those reels lock and the remaining reels are awarded a FREE RESPIN. If there are Wilds on Reels One and Two however, the feature will not trigger.

“Gemini Joker is a brilliantly simple slot giving balanced gameplay with plenty of win opportunities,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney. “This style of play, complete with a deliberately wide betting range, will appeal across the board. The animations are evocative of the best fruit slots, but the signature humour and wit in the design take the game to a new level.”

Related Tags
Betsoft Gaming Casino iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Pariplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

Swintt appoints new head of account management

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming