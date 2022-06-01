This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Green Jade debuts Arcade Lobby with Soft2Bet’s Betinia brand

1st June 2022 7:53 am GMT
Malta-based casino games provider Green Jade Games has launched its new Arcade Lobby exclusively with Soft2Bet's Betinia brand in Sweden.

After four years of development, the Green Jade Arcade Lobby has gone live for the first time in the Swedish market, with Betinia players able to access games such as Jade Puzzle, Casino Blocks, Cash Quiz, Cash Smash, Galaxy Wing and Speedy Candy.

“I am delighted to see the Green Jade Arcade Lobby go live with Soft2Bet’s Betinia brand in Sweden,” said Green Jade Games CEO Ben McDonagh. “It has been four years in the making so to finally see it up and running is an incredible achievement and one that I and the entire team are incredibly proud of.

“Soft2Bet were the obvious launch partner for us, and it has been a pleasure to work with Daniel Mitton and his team. We are excited to now be able to showcase our Arcade Lobby to the rest of the industry and to be the change that we want to see in the online gaming space.”

Soft2Bet director of casino Daniel Mitton commented: “We love Green Jade’s Arcade product, and it is definitely the future of the online casino industry as we see it. We are early adopters of arcade games and believe that anything we can offer our existing players that is differentiated is a winner.

“In such a crowded market it is rare that completely new verticals such as this one comes along. This is why we are excited by the opportunity to use the Arcade Lobby to acquire new players and reach demographics that we have not been able to in the past.”

