Greentube extends Italian presence with Eurobet partnership

Casino games supplier Greentube has bolstered its presence in Italy after agreeing a new partnership with Entain-owned operator Eurobet.

Eurobet players will gain access to a host of Greentube’s certified games in the region, including Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm and Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe, as well as latest releases from the supplier's Diamond Link and Cash Connection series of slots.

“This is another very important step that Greentube has taken in strengthening its position as one of the top content providers in Italy,” said Greentube UK commercial director David Bolas. “Supporting a key partner in the Entain Gaming Group via its Eurobet brand is crucial to Greentube’s wider European content strategy in regulated markets.”

Eurobet head of gaming Alfredo Melloni commented: “We’ve cultivated a fantastic relationship with Greentube and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer a selection of their top games to our growing play base.”